I Love This Bag So Much, I Had To Buy A Second One

And that's where Time's Arrow's Micro Helene bag comes into play. Yes, it fulfills all the superficial requirements (small, cute, crossbody), but the genius of this bag lies in the inner workings. The closure, instead of being a flimsy magnetic clasp, hooks into a latch for a sturdy grip, making it more noticeable if someone were to attempt a swipe at my wallet. (Growing up with a grandmother who always told me watch my purse lest some thief slash it open, this is very important to me).