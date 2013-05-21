Featuring RTR designer dresses, styling advice from the company's Fashion Director Lucy Sykes Rellie, complimentary tuxedo rentals from Men's Wearhouse for the fellas, hair tutorials by Drybar, makeup tutorials by Lancôme, and shoes courtesy of Nine West, the occasion was only a taste of the glamour sure to be experienced at their upcoming prom in late June. The dance itself is to be co-designed and decorated by Rent The Runway and celebrity party planner David Tutera, and will feature a surprise celeb performance. The evening will surely be a midsummer night's dream to remember.