YouTuber Remi Ashten Always Carries These 4 Lip Products In Her Purse

From Chapstick and perfume to sentimental trinkets, we carry our entire lives in our handbags. In Spill It, our favorite trendsetters show and tell their bare necessities and beauty secrets — both the practical and the personal.
Influencers often focus on one skill set when it comes to their content, whether that be makeup tutorials, fashion hauls, cooking recipes, or workout routines — but Remi Ashten does it all. No, seriously. One scroll through her main YouTube channel, which has over 2 million subscribers, and you'll see that no video is the same. While she does do fashion and beauty vids, she also films DIY bedroom transformations and dance videos.
So, what does a content creator who dabbles in just about everything carry around in her purse? Just like with her videos, there's a lot to unpack. From Trader Joe's seasoning to a reusable straw and an outstanding parking ticket, there are many surprises in the influencer's bag. As for her on-the-go beauty stash, she's all about the lips, carrying four different balms and glosses to fit her every mood.
You'll surely want to see everything that Ashten's spilling in the video above.
Advertisement