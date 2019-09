YouTuber Remi Ashten Always Carries These 4 Lip Products In Her Purse

Influencers often focus on one skill set when it comes to their content, whether that be makeup tutorials, fashion hauls, cooking recipes, or workout routines — but Remi Ashten does it all. No, seriously. One scroll through her main YouTube channel , which has over 2 million subscribers, and you'll see that no video is the same. While she does do fashion and beauty vids, she also films DIY bedroom transformations and dance videos.