Last summer, single-use plastic straws officially became the enemy. Large companies like Marriott, the Walt Disney Company, and Starbucks announced plans to eliminate them in all their locations. As people and corporations have come to realize the potential damage single-use plastic straws pose to the environment, all sorts of different straw alternatives have grown in popularity. More restaurants have started using them and some consumers are now carrying their own. Now, there are at least six key kinds made from glass, bamboo, paper, silicon, stainless steel, and even wheat stems.
With so many options out there these days, we wondered which is the best. Is there a single straw type that holds up to the standard of the classic single-use plastic straw but has a significantly lower impact on the environment? After trying them all out, we've realized each plastic straw alternative has its own set of pros — and most of them also have at least a couple of cons.
Ahead, we explain which kind of straw is best for which kind of drinker. We also lay out the benefits that each straw offers, as well as the drawbacks. Go forth and make an informed decision on which straw will help you get the most out of each sip.
