These 7 Questions Can Determine Your Relationship Status

Half your wardrobe is already in your partner’s closet, your leases are almost up, and you look at each other and think: Are we ready for this whole living together thing? Say yes, and you’ll be joining the nearly 75% of young Americans who have shacked up with their significant other, according to a report from the CDC. In fact, cohabitation has become a natural, normal, and almost essential step for couples that are looking to take their relationship to the next level — whether living together is the ultimate commitment or they’re testing the waters before marriage. But there’s no doubt: Sharing a roof, bed, and toilet (gulp) is still a big step.
Before you start picking out bedspreads, ask yourself (and, yes, your partner) these questions to determine if you’re ready.
Before you start picking out bedspreads, ask yourself (and, yes, your partner) these questions to determine if you’re ready.