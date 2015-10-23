These 7 Questions Can Determine Your Relationship Status

Half your wardrobe is already in your partner’s closet, your leases are almost up, and you look at each other and think: Are we ready for this whole living together thing? Say yes, and you’ll be joining the nearly 75% of young Americans who have shacked up with their significant other, according to a report from the CDC. In fact, cohabitation has become a natural, normal, and almost essential step for couples that are looking to take their relationship to the next level — whether living together is the ultimate commitment or they’re testing the waters before marriage. But there’s no doubt: Sharing a roof, bed, and toilet (gulp) is still a big step.



Before you start picking out bedspreads, ask yourself (and, yes, your partner) these questions to determine if you’re ready.



