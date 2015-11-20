Half of your clothes are already in your partner’s wardrobe, your leases are almost up and you look at each other and think: Are we ready for this whole living together thing? Many people will say yes, partly tempted by the opportunity to split the rent. The Financial Times have reported a rise in the number of young couples in London "hutching up" – that is, moving in with one another prematurely because they can't afford rent prices in the capital.
Cohabitation is a fun, exciting and almost essential step for couples that are looking to take their relationship to the next level — whether living together is the ultimate commitment or they’re testing the waters before marriage. But there’s no doubt: Sharing a roof, bed, and toilet (gulp) is still a big step that can present problems.
So, before you start picking out matching slippers, ask yourself (and, yes, your partner) these questions to determine whether you’re ready.
