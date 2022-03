How Going On A Break Saved My Relationship

Counseling Directory member Sean Tierney cites these as important factors to consider when it comes to discussing a relationship break. "For people who are perhaps unsure about the future of the relationship, what they want, what that future looks like, having the space and time to reflect separately can be healthy and useful for personal insight and to understand who you are, as a person, when not in the relationship." He adds: "It can help us reflect on who we are, it can give us space to consider how important the relationship is, how balanced it is and, indeed, where we'd like to see changes."