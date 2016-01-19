The Best Gear For Nighttime Workouts

If you feel the urge to get up and go for a run, by all means, do it. But if the only time you've got is in the dark hours before or after going to your desk job, it could behoove you to wear a little something other than just a jacket and sneakers.



Adding some high-visibility gear to your nighttime workouts is useful for several reasons besides making you visible to cars (whose drivers may or may not have had their morning cup of coffee). You can better avoid tripping on craggy sidewalks, potholes, or root-strewn trails if you can see where you're going in the dark between streetlights. And knowing that drivers can better see you can bring peace of mind, too, helping you get a better workout.



You'll also be able to tell once and for all whether that was a rat or a small sewer monster that crossed your path. (Answer: both.)



If you're ready to step up your crack o' dawn workout, we've got you covered (and also admire your tenacity). This gear will make you super visible, and light your way. Read on for our picks.