Fashion Week Proves That You Can Never Own Too Many Red Lipsticks

Red lipstick is a classic, but the true beauty of the bold shade lies in how it's reinvented and imbued with meaning, decade after decade. Just look to this year's State of the Union address, where congresswomen stood united in all-white clothing and red lipstick — a nod to suffragettes who wore the shade as a symbol of women's emancipation in the past. And just days after the red lip sent a clear message in the Capitol building, it's re-emerging on the runways of New York Fashion Week.
From Oscar de la Renta to Alice + Olivia, red lipstick has been the perfect touch to some of this season's best looks. But these aren't just your basic crimsons — each shade is unique in its own way, complementing the show's theme and clothing.
So, if you're looking for different ways to wear red lipstick or just need one more reason to rock it, we've rounded up all the red lips we witnessed at this season's shows. And before you even ask — No, you can never have too many red lipsticks.