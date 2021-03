I Was Afraid Of Red Lipstick — Until I Tried These

I've always been terrified of red lipstick . Okay, let me dim the dramatics: Red lipstick and I never got along. We didn't call each other on the holidays to catch up and I didn't send her invitations to my birthday parties. Why? Because she has a tendency to take up all the attention in the room — and while I'm usually more than happy to share the spotlight, whenever I've worn red lips , it's just looked too dramatic or too bright.