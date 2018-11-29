Red is truly an iconic holiday color — and for good reason. From the crimson poinsettias suddenly out on display to those seasonal coffee cups likely filled with peppermint mochas, there's no greater sign that the holidays are here than a fateful pop of the Rudolph-ready shade. And this is just as true when it comes to our wardrobes. Take notice: We've got no doubt you'll spot a red sweater or two on your next venture out into the wild.
So to help you make the festive hue your own this December, we rounded up 10 must-have items from H&M that'll instantly fire up your cold-weather wardrobe. Between plaid straight-leg trousers and a cowl-neck knit that's as cozy as can be, there's something in the mix for every type of gathering — from the trendy uptown cocktail party to the all-day holiday movie binge. Since the season's favorite shade isn't going anywhere, gift yourself one of these scarlet styles, stat.