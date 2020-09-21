Fall’s Biggest Hair Color Trend Is Surprisingly Versatile

If there's one major hair-color trend to look out for this fall, it's red. Brian K. Hawthorne, colorist at DevaCurl's Devachan Hair Salon, says that when the temperatures get colder, clients go warmer — literally. Now, more than ever, people are seeking out bold looks to symbolize change, and the auburn and copper hues ahead fit the bill.
Convinced you should go red, too? Colleen Flaherty, colorist at Spoke & Weal salon in New York, is all for it, but she warns that it does require a bit of research. Go through your Instagram, consult your colorist, and find photos with hair colors that inspire you. (We're here to help with the last one!)
Flaherty says that whenever she meets with a client who wants to dye their hair red, she asks them how long they've been considering it and what sparked the change. "I also give them real expectations on what their color can realistically turn out to be," Flaherty explains. "Red hair tends to fade quickly based on how much you wash and how much you heat style. I make sure they understand that and let them know they should come in for a gloss to refresh the tone in between color appointments."
In other words, red hair isn't exactly a low-maintenance or subtle choice for fall — but, boy, is it beautiful. Ahead, Hawthorne, and Flaherty map out the four biggest red-hair trends you can expect to see this year. Bonus: There are loads of IG images worth saving for your colorist.
