12 p.m. — Get to brunch and see T. with two of C.'s other friends sitting down at an outdoor table. They invite us to join them, and I feel wary but I know I need to keep doing normal things (we're all vaccinated and careful), so we sit. I get really shy in groups so I don't talk for a while and am sweating buckets through my jean jacket. I have on a tank dress underneath and I really don't want to show my arms (my least favorite area of my body), but eventually, I can't take it and have to take the jacket off. I order a mimosa and scrambled eggs on toast with a side of mixed greens. C. gets a cherry colada and a chicken and waffle.



2 p.m. — After a second round of drinks for everyone but me (I have to drive home later), we split the bill and head home. I pay for mine and C.'s share out of my Venmo balance. I never transfer funds from Venmo into my bank account, so it feels like I'm not spending money, even though I am. $73



5 p.m. — C.'s foot is killing him after we walk back to his apartment, so we just hang out for a while, and then I head home. I stop by Cava on the way and grab a bowl with a side of pita chips and a Spindrift, which I'll eat when I get home. I have a credit, so it doesn't cost too much. $8.28



6 p.m. — Home! I have a pounding headache and I'm sunburned from brunch, so I take a Tylenol and shower before sitting down to eat while watching the Summer House reunion. I'm craving ice cream, so I eat a few spoonfuls of dairy-free Phish Food from the freezer before heading to bed. Take my steroids, because I forgot to take them earlier (of course). I can barely keep my eyes open and realize this was by far the most active I've been in more than a year. I pass out by 8:30.



Daily Total: $81.28