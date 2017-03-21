This Suitcase Has A 3,000-Person Wait List

Update: This post was originally published on Jan 1, 2017.
You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy.
Your luggage — especially if you travel frequently — needs to be an extension of you: It's got to roll smoothly, suit your style (a.k.a. coordinate perfectly with your airport aesthetic), and have elements and features that make getting from point A to point B easier. We've all had our share of suitcase nightmares — no one needs another wheel falling off or a handle breaking clean while you're running through the airport — so why not invest in something that'll last?
We, along with 3,000 other people, have found what may be the perfect suitcase — which just might explain why it's racked up that long of a wait list. Raden's A22 Carry suitcase boasts technologies that allow you to locate and weigh your bag, as well as charge your phone (talk about a major key). Its dimensions are, of course, TSA-approved, and though it features a sturdy polycarbonate shell, it still comes in at a feather-light 8.4 pounds. At the moment, all of the colors except gold and silver are sold out, but it's the powder-pink hue with a gloss finish that's been most popular with customers (because, let's be honest, it makes those travel selfies extra double-tap-worthy).
Sure, the carry-on doesn't come dirt-cheap — it rings in at $295 — but for frequent flyers, it's hard to put a price on a piece of luggage that, as its website says, "is all about beauty and brains." Click on to add your name to the list (rumor has it they'll be restocked in February) and shop some similar options in case you need a new suitcase before then.