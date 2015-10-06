

Speaking of major growth, The Style Line originally started on Tumblr in 2011, when you were still in high school. What's changed since then?

"Social media has become integral to how we find people to interview and stay up to date. And in general, technology has allowed for so many incredible introductions. The real trick, though, is knowing when to take those interactions offline. I'm always trying to find ways to connect online communities and challenge them to get involved with a project or cause in a real-life setting."



Besides finding that online/IRL balance, what's been your biggest challenge?

"Generally I like to believe that the product and work ethic speak for themselves, but at 22, I'm still occasionally faced with reverse-ageism. When this happens, I usually just think, Either you’ll listen to me now at 22 or later at 25 when I finally fit a general narrative of what people assume I should be doing at my age."



Since you're pretty much always on the go, what does your day-to-day style look like?

"My personal style has completely transformed over the past few years. Right now, I would describe it as being classic with a twist; I like to start with a functional silhouette that I can build off of with elements like a fun print or a bold pop of color. I also recently edited down my wardrobe to one rack that holds all four seasons [worth of clothes]. I'm proud of the fact that I love every single item I currently own and that it's all being thoroughly appreciated and lived in."



How do you see your style — and everyone else's — changing in the next couple of years?

"Technology is really becoming a unifying factor. Getting dressed should be a seamless experience, and integrating technology can be a game changer from the minute you walk out the door. I’m already seeing brands use fashion products to streamline our relationship with technology, and it's been awesome to see designers start to play with all the possibilities! For example, I recently went to an event at NYFW celebrating Zac Posen’s collaboration with Made With Code. Coco Rocha closed the show in an LED dress, which was inspired by the modern, digitally savvy woman’s go-to little black dress."



That does sound cool!

"I know! If we open ourselves up to all of the world's possibilities, there’s limitless potential for growth. What’s more promising than that?"