This Bride's Gown Is Even More Gorgeous From The Back

When a couple adds their own style and meaningful personal touches to the celebration, it makes a wedding really special. For some, this may include keeping longstanding family traditions. For others, it may mean throwing out those traditions altogether.
Rachel and Jason love hosting intimate dinner parties, so they decided to apply that same love to their wedding at Sunstone Villa in Santa Ynez, California, a venue that looks like it was transplanted straight from Tuscany. With style elements inspired by farmers' markets and Italian food, and surrounded by rolling hills and vineyards, Rachel and Jason’s wedding filled the hearts (and stomachs) of their loving friends and families. Guests laughed, toasted, and danced under a full moon. Everyone there — guest or vendor — was a part of the family.
Click through for all of the gorgeous photos from their special day.
