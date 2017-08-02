Refinery29: Tell me about how you wrote "Dime." It's full of money puns!

Rachel Crow: "Yeah! We just wanted a really fun, kind of sassy type of throwback song. We tried a few things, and I was like, I don't know about all this. But then we got to 'dime,' and we were like, 'Oh, that's fun.' And after that we were kind of messing around, but we were just like, 'How many puns can we fit into one song?' And it worked! It was humorous, but it was very clever. Actually my friend — the other day he finally heard the lyric, 'Spare the apologies' [I'm not spare change] — and he was like, 'What?' He went crazy. We kind of wanted to mix simple with very complicated and I think it came out well."