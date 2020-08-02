Score A Deal On R29’s New Home Decor Collection — For A Limited Time Only!

Ok so maybe your coastal vacation plans are off the table for the time being, but that doesn’t mean a summer spent at home can’t be plenty glamorous too. In fact, that’s all the more reason to devote a little extra energy to revamping your apartment.
This August, embrace the Chaotic Good journey that is a home makeover, and introduce some new color to your space with R29’s very own home decor collection.
Throughout the course of the past year, Refinery29 has been working hard to create a joyful line of home goods curated specifically for our audiences. And for a limited time, everything is 10% off at Amazon — no promo code needed, just clip the onsite coupon!
Designed in partnership with VCNY New York, the full collection is curated by women — and it features an exciting line-up of bright statement pillows, textiles, and sheet sets. Check in here for a look at some of our absolute favorite pieces, or head straight to Amazon to snag your own.
Then, once your goods have arrived, revel in the knowledge that staycations just might have a merit of their own.
