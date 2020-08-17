We Asked R29ers To Try Our New Home Decor Line—& Here’s How It Looks

As we enter day 2109305909 of prolonged quarantine, you may be feeling blithely confident in your capacity to prepare a full meal in your kitchen with your eyes shut. You’ve likely calculated the number of tiles on your bathroom floor. Perhaps you’ve begun speaking conversationally to your plants. In short, you’ve spent a frankly absurd amount of time indoors, and you’re perhaps too familiar with the interior of your home. So, as we charge headfirst into August, it would seem what you need is a bit of an aesthetic reset.
How, you ask? Well, allow us to offer a suggestion: Refinery29’s very own home decor line. Rife with loud eclectic prints and bold pops of color, this array of home goods is intended to cure — or at least quell— some of that indoor ennui. The collection is now available on Amazon, and it might be just the aesthetic upgrade you’ve been waiting for.
In order to prove it, we asked seven different R29ers to test drive some of our favorite products in their own homes. Ahead, take a look at how they're putting their new goods to use, and see if you don't feel inspired to do the same.
