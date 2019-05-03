Nastic responses are faster than tropic responses and can be seen right before your eye. Let’s take the venus fly trap, which is a carnivorous plant that grows in the peat bogs of the Carolinas. It presents a perfect case of how a plant reacts to touch to ensure survival and reproduction. The problem for the Venus Fly Trap is that the peat bogs of the Carolinas do not have a sufficient supply of Nitrogen or Phosphorous. So, it has developed an aggressive tactic of trapping prey that have the nutrients it needs to survive. The Venus Fly Trap uses nectar and a well-designed landing pad to attract insects and upon landing on the plant’s convex lobes, the insect will make contact with teeny tiny hairs which trigger a timer. If the insect does not move in time, snap! Meal time and the plant gets its much-needed nutrients to survive.