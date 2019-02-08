Ask A Plant Queen: Roses Are So Cliché. What Plant Should I Buy For Valentine's Day?

Night Blooming Cereus (Epiphyllum oxypetalum): My personal favorite. A subtle and unassuming plant, the Night Blooming Cereus is an orchid cactus native to Central and Northern South America. This beauty blooms only at night, with flowers the size of your hand and an intoxicating fragrance. The blooms will only last 12 hours so you have to catch them when they’re opening. In the right conditions, the Epiphyllum could bloom multiple times through the summer into fall – I’ve had 30 blooms on our Epiphyllum at home in one night. It was incredible!