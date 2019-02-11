Ask A Plant Queen: Roses Are So Cliché. What Plant Should I Buy For Valentine's Day?

Is there anything more cliché than red roses on Valentine's Day? If there is, I cannot think of it. And yet, there's something comforting about giving and receiving the old plant-and-candy combo. Buying anything more can feel overwrought on what's essentially a made-up Hallmark Holiday, and buying anything less? Well, I'm not looking for a fight. What I am looking for is something beautiful and statement-making to gift to my S.O. But then, I think it should also be relatively easy to care for, since no one wants to receive a present that’s really a chore. Please advise!