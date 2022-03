I Tried The Internet’s Most Affordable Linen Bedding

The Quince European Linen Duvet Cover Set gets my and my dear plushie Cheesecake's stamp of approval. My bed looks dressed to the nines and finally got the mature upgrade it deserves (keeping my stuffed animals 'til I die) — and my face is obsessed with those infinitely chill linen pillowcases. Funny enough, many of the on-site reviews came from parents who purchased sets for their teen and college-aged kids, so perhaps its the ultimate introduction to fancier bedding for up and coming youth. But, just like we said in the beginning, duvet covers appeal to all ages — so, whether you're navigating your (insanely expensive) mid-twenties like myself, going to university, or are an affordable linen bedding buff of any age, Quince's linen duvet cover set is the way to go.