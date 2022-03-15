I Tried The Internet’s Most Affordable Linen Bedding

Hence, why I immediately slid it over my comforter, got under the covers, and buried my face in the cushy linen pillowcase like one of those Downy commercials. I blame it on the breathability. Confession: I'm laying beneath it right now and the fabric just somehow doesn't get hot like my old cotton duvet. This isn't to say it is not cozy — in fact, I'm a somewhat rare, heated-blanket-on-high, always-cold kind of sleeper and I slept like a perfectly temperate baby these past two nights. Final answer: fresh out of the bag, it's not "soft" per se — it's smooth, comforting, and I have to repeat the most accurate word, crisp.