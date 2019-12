Of course, there's no shame in any of these things. It's totally up to you whether or not you want your roommate, neighbors, or family members to hear you! However, some of us just don't want to deal with the awkward eye contact or conversation that could follow a particularly loud night . So we reached out to a couple of experts who assured us that you can still have satisfying sex without anyone else needing to put on headphones, and found some first-hand tips and tricks from users on Reddit who figured out how to get it on while keeping it down.