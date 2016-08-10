The Only Weekend-Vacay Packing Guide You Need

It’s a tired joke at this point that the only things that sustain New Yorkers are weekend escapes out of New York. My spot of choice is Miami, for many reasons — not least of which is the bounty of frozen, poolside cocktails. I love that it’s just three hours away by plane, feels like an entirely different part of the world, and has everything I might ever feel like doing, from being lazy around the pool at the The Delano Hotel in South Beach to going out dancing with friends in Flamingo-Lummus to indulging in a bit of air-conditioned shopping in Bal Harbour.
But, all of these choices also make it difficult to pack. With so many options for adventuring, it’s hard not to feel like you have to pack your entire closet. But on a short excursion, every second I waste at the baggage carousel can feel like a lifetime. So, I challenged myself to stick to one backpack only — yep, one fashion editor, one weekend trip, one backpack. Here’s how I did it.