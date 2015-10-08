9 Fast Fixes For Your Most Annoying Makeup Problems

You wake up late, slap on your makeup, and, right before you head out the door, glance in the mirror — realizing you've applied a little too much of, well, everything. Your makeup looks cakey, your foundation has brush streaks in it, and, to top it all off, you've OD'd on blush and bronzer, resulting in a doll-meets-Oompa-Loompa look that is anything but cute.
With no time to start from scratch, you might be tempted to panic. But we're here to tell you that there is no need to sweat it. Since we've all had the unfortunate experience of having zero time to correct a makeup blunder, we enlisted the help of professional makeup artist Ricky Wilson to give us some pointers. Read on for a few quick fixes that will erase the mistake and have you on your way in seconds.
