These 5 Queer-Owned Lingerie Brands Make Everyone Feel Their Sexiest

Welcome to Prideful, a month-long stretch where we celebrate our identities with pride and honor queer-owned brands, whether it’s fashion items that give us gender euphoria or our favorite queer-friendly sex toys.
When it comes to lingerie, most of us wear it not only to show off something sexy for our partner before we get down and busy but also to make us feel like our best, most confident selves. In fact, Carolyn Mair, a behavioral psychologist and author of The Psychology of Fashion, writes in the book that these hidden layers do have a positive effect on the wearer. "It boosts our self-esteem, even if we’re the only ones seeing it," she explains. "Buying and putting on nicer sets of bras and panties can affirm our self-worth." But that can often be tricky for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, whose sexual and gender identities aren't represented in traditional lingerie options. How can you affirm your self-worth if you're unable to see yourself in the lingerie you're buying? Getting dressed should be an affirmation of joy and expression, and that's only possible when every layer of clothing (yes, even your underwear) allows for that.
Whether you are rock solid in your queerness, still exploring, feeling curious, or wanting to support more queer-owned businesses, shopping at a queer-owned lingerie brand is a great way to help reaffirm your identity — no matter what that is. Queer-owned lingerie brands tend to be more inclusive in their styles and fits, focusing on inclusiveness for all kinds of bodies. Because it definitely shouldn't matter if you're more masc, femme, or in flux: You deserve to feel sexually confident. That includes the type of undies you don beneath your clothes or decide to put on display. From queer artist-designed cotton underwear to disposable oral sex panties, we've rounded up some of our fav inclusive styles to keep you looking and feeling your best. Keep reading to learn more about 5 queer-owned lingerie brands that should be on your shopping radar this Pride month (and all year long).
Though Parade is not queer-owned, this Pride the brand has teamed up with influential trans digital artist Theodoor ggggrimes to launch a sustainable, Y2K-inspired collection. According to the artist, this collection and the art displayed are meant to highlight the joy and expression every queer person deserves, which we can't deny is especially important at this moment. The line, which contains some of our favorite Parade styles, also features a custom smutty toile print and a comic-designed playsuit for all kinds of summer fun. We appreciate Parade's commitment to amplifying queer designers, especially one as unapologetically bold as this one. Shop the collection below.
There's a good chance you already know about TomBoyX, the trailblazing brand that created a blueprint for the lingerie industry to expand into gender-neutral designs. By taking traditionally femme styles and tweaking them, the brand proudly helps all shapes and sizes find comfort and gender euphoria. Its mission statement is to create "underwear that any body [can] feel comfortable in, regardless of where they [fall on the] gender spectrum." And with sizes ranging from XS-6XL in all their bold prints and colors, it's one of the most size-inclusive on the market, too. Among their comfortable and accessible styles are compression bras, tucking panties, boy shorts, trunks, and iconic boxer briefs. Browse just some of our fav styles below.
Lingerie that also doubles as STI protection? Don't mind if we do. Lorals, which stands for Love Oral Always, is the first FDA-cleared single-use, disposable oral sex underwear, specifically created to prevent skin-to-skin contact while still maximizing pleasure and fun. This isn't your mom's old dental dam, okay? This sexy underwear is made to look as good as it feels. And oh, does it. In addition to its protective options, the brand sells a pleasure line. The pleasure line can be used for mess-free period sex, exploring BDSM, or just looking sexy in latex. The undies come in four varieties in both sheer and black and range in women's sizes 0-20 for an inclusive fit for most body shapes and sizes.
If you haven't heard of Woxer, it's time to listen up. The queer-, woman-, and LatinX-owned underwear brand has made a name for itself creating a line of ultra-soft underthings for women and queer folk, with a focus on inclusivity for all body types. Woxer launches a new collection about every month or so, all of which are sustainable and LGBTQIA+ friendly. Shop its newest line of Pride-themed bralettes, boxer briefs, and undies below.
You might be familiar with Babeland for its array of best-selling sex toys and vibrators, but did you know this queer-owned brand also has a vast selection of lingerie? Though their available styles are mostly traditional femme fits you could find at 100+ other lingerie spots, we're all about supporting a queer-owned business, especially if they're inclusive — it has some particularly great plus-size lingerie options. Plus, while you're adding to your cart, you can donate to the Transgender Law Center to help fight the current influx of anti-trans legislation — and Babeland will match it, doubling your donation immediately.
