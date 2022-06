S’mores & Gender Norms: The Evolution Of Queerness At Summer Camp

Much has changed since the 2000s — including an overall greater acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community. Waxman, who went from camper to counselor, experienced this shift firsthand — thanks to online culture. The internet often plays a leading role in queer people’s coming out journeys. It’s a place that many, including myself, turned to when questioning their identity and learning about queer culture. “My first year as a camper in 2012, people still saw ‘gay’ as an insult,” he says. “By the time I was on staff so many of the kids were gay and were having complicated conversations about gender theory , and it's because they have Instagram, YouTube, and Tumblr to learn from, and then they bring that knowledge with them to camp.” Waxman says he“credit[s] all of [his] queerness and gayness to being able to look at whatever the fuck [he] wanted on YouTube. It’s like you had to wait until you got to college or went out to nightclubs to see gay stuff for the first time.”