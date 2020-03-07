The Most Powerful Queens In History To Celebrate Women’s History Month

Over the years, women have proved their wit and worth in many ways, some as great painters, or playwrights, poets, or academics — some, as queens reigning over their people, showing their capability to be leaders in the same ways as men.
Since the dawn of time, women have created change in the world, from inventing computers to waging historic presidential campaigns, such as Shirley Chisholm and Hillary Clinton, and most recently Sen. Elizabeth Warren. In 2020, it’s clear that we have come a long way, with more women than ever holding important platforms and positions. And they have women of days past to thank for the pathways cleared for them.
For International Women’s Day, we have rounded up 10 queens and women rulers who helped to shape gender equality and empower women around the world.