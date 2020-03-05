What To Expect From The Hillary Clinton Hulu Docuseries — & What You Won’t See

“Oh, I still think about it now... How much do I put the 2016 election in? I didn't want it to feel as though I was completely re-litigating the election.I wanted it to stay focused on her. So I took out the whole thing about the basket of deplorables because in order to do that, then you had to go into who Trump was, and how he has empowered certain elements of the population that are very overtly racist. Or there was another section where I talked about certain Bernie supporters. They are very vicious, not only to her supporters, but to some of the female reporters that were covering the election. That was weird and interesting cause it was coming from the left. But then again, I put that on the editing room floor. It'd be eight hours and I'm not sure anyone would watch. There’s a lot of story!”

