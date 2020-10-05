Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I was told that the only way to make any money was to go to college and that it didn't matter what I majored in, as long as I went to college I would make good money. I had good grades throughout my childhood so college did make sense. I got a number of scholarships for my freshman year, used my inheritance, and took out loans to make up the difference. Some of those scholarships disappeared after freshman year (they were only for incoming freshman and would not carry me through all four years) and I continued to apply to scholarships from freshman year through junior year but only received an additional one or two. Loans kept me in school.