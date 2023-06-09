10 a.m. — My friend who has been in town for the past few days comes by to say goodbye before going to the airport. All three of my roommates are in the office today so I appreciate having a little socialization work break. After she leaves, I join the Ticketmaster queue (curses) to buy concert tickets for a show in September. I have a habit of buying extra tickets and having people pay me for them closer to the show so I'm now the proud owner of four tickets. It sucks having the whole charge on my card and not having reimbursement for it but it will seem like free money in five months when I get paid back. $289