All The U.S. Cities & States Where You Can (Legally) Celebrate National Nude Day

Plenty of places have nude beaches and areas where it’s okay to bare it all, but it’s not as common as it was in yesteryears when the 1980s popularized nude swimming and the YMCA used to allow men to be nude together to swim . Now, there are legalities surrounding nudism in the U.S. that involve actual punishments and legal repercussions for walking around nude — the total opposite of some places in the world like Spain, where being nude is written into the country's constitution as an inalienable right