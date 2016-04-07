12 Formal Frocks We'd Wear To A Prom Do-Over

No matter how our prom nights actually went down — ending with a shiny crown or the requisite semi-awkward slow dance — the high school rite of passage will always live fresh in our minds (and cringe-worthy yearbook photos): the date, the shoes, and, most importantly, the dress. So when the R29 Fashion Team’s chat group took a turn toward #TBT photos of our regrettable dress choices, we got to thinking about what we'd wear to the big dance if we were invited again. Nowadays, the prom circuit has teens looking much cooler. And we've found a few chic picks that would have made our teenage dream an even better night to remember.
There's no pink organza or rhinestoned column dresses here. Instead, we’re following the trends of fun, shiny metallics and head-turning hems. Find all of our nostalgia-inducing picks ahead, and you may just find some inspiration for your upcoming formal soiree, too.
