6 a.m. — We just returned from vacation and because we had a cooler with us, were the recipients of many of the leftovers in the fridge at the end of the week. I assemble a quick breakfast from odds and ends, doing mental calculus to see how soon we'll need to run to the grocery store. My husband packed the kid's lunches last night, so I take a few minutes to respond to work emails. My workday has changed a lot since the pandemic, and even though we have childcare, it's not completely full-time for our daughter. My husband is self-employed and often works in the evening, so I handle picking up our kids and the dinner/bedtime shift during the week. I usually work for a stretch of approximately six hours during the day and the rest of my work is made up in small chunks before the kids get up and after they go to bed.