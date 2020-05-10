10 a.m. — I make a bagel with cream cheese and warm up another cup of coffee. R. plays with toys on his Boppy beside me while I try to work and listen to Thundercat's new album. He is obviously still tired and cranky, so my “working” is mostly five-minute intervals between attending to him. At some point, he spits up on himself, so I change his clothes and diaper. He looks tired, so we struggle for a while to get him down to sleep. I rock him for about 40 minutes while scrolling through FB Marketplace and see a king headboard that's exactly the style I've been looking for. I message the seller to see if they can drop off for an extra fee and she agrees. I'll Lysol the heck out of it before bringing it in the house. $85