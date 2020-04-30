10:37 a.m. — I get home, wash my hands, scarf a burrito with my kombucha (sorry to my stomach), and throw the rest in the freezer for this week. It feels good to have a couple of miles under my belt before 12! I grew up in Colorado, and it's absolutely perfect hiking weather outside and I'm bummed that I can't take my dog into the mountains today. I know it's for the best to protect our mountain towns and their resources, so for right now walking around the neighborhood will do! I get an email that three out of four legs of a trip I had booked through rewards points to Madrid in May have been canceled. I log on to see I can only qualify for a voucher of full value with the European airline who has yet to cancel. I take a breather and decide to wait to follow through until their cancelation comes. It's not a total loss since I booked the flights with sign up bonus points, but it would still be nice to receive their value back (about $700).