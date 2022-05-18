12 p.m. — Time to run some errands! I go to CVS to get mini rubber bands to do braids in my roommate's hair. I also get stamps, Gatorade, and orange juice ($21). Then I go to the bank to get cash out to give for the wedding ($100). $121



12:45 p.m. — On my way home, I pick up lunch at a Vietnamese restaurant (a super yummy tofu sandwich and passion fruit tea). When I get back, I eat my lunch, hang out with my roommate, and sunbathe on our balcony with some mimosas. $15



5 p.m. — It's about time to get ready for the wedding so I do my makeup, get dressed, and we get our Uber. My roommate pays for the Uber. Another night of a buffet and open bar!



11 p.m. — The wedding was supposed to end at 10 but it gets extended until about 11:30. I head over to the afterparty with everyone at a bar a couple of blocks away. I order nachos and a drink. I hang out with some of the groomsmen and at one point I go up to order drinks and shots for everyone. One of the groomsmen asks me to put it on his tab but they can't find his name so I just pay. We all agree the shots are the worst we've ever had. They were supposed to be green tea shots but just taste like salt. $159



2 a.m. — The lights come on so we have to go home. I'm totally supposed to take an Uber home to my apartment because I have a flight tomorrow morning (to get to a baby shower) and an Uber already scheduled. BUT I walk to the hotel with the bride and groom and another one of their friends and we all just pass out in their hotel room.



Daily Total: $295