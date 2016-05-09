I know I might make some enemies with this point, but I’ve come to distrust women who say they don't really have girlfriends; that they don't get along with other women. It’s not just for the obvious reason (namely, that they're usually saying this to me — another woman), but also because women, individually and as a whole, are awesome.
Female relationships of all types — mother and daughter, best friends, lovers, sisters — are complicated, enriching, uplifting things, and Proenza Schouler recently chose to celebrate them all in its new video, "PS I Love You (Ithigi Lithigove Yithigou)" — those fluent in gibberish might recognize this. Shot by Harley Weir and styled by Sara Moonves, the film features dialogue from eight pairs of women, including sisters Coco and Rubyrose Hill, friends Carol Kane and Natasha Lyonne, and lovers Adele Thibodeaux and Liz Hopkins. They discuss topics ranging from competition to compassion and attraction to animosity, while dressed in Proenza Schouler’s pre-fall looks.
Watch, swoon, and then share with the BLFs (best lady friends) in your life. Then, read on for more exclusive bon mots from the interviews, below.
Female relationships of all types — mother and daughter, best friends, lovers, sisters — are complicated, enriching, uplifting things, and Proenza Schouler recently chose to celebrate them all in its new video, "PS I Love You (Ithigi Lithigove Yithigou)" — those fluent in gibberish might recognize this. Shot by Harley Weir and styled by Sara Moonves, the film features dialogue from eight pairs of women, including sisters Coco and Rubyrose Hill, friends Carol Kane and Natasha Lyonne, and lovers Adele Thibodeaux and Liz Hopkins. They discuss topics ranging from competition to compassion and attraction to animosity, while dressed in Proenza Schouler’s pre-fall looks.
Watch, swoon, and then share with the BLFs (best lady friends) in your life. Then, read on for more exclusive bon mots from the interviews, below.
Advertisement
Kembra Pfahler & Christian Music
What does fashion mean to you?
Kembra Pfahler: "Communicating to friends and others what my personal idea of beauty is...and it means sharing what you love with who you love. I cant wait to show friends clothes I love. They ask where I got this or that...there’s excitement and joy in sharing something beautiful, too."
What do you bond over most?
Christian Music: "Art, life, and the human condition."
Natasha Lyonne
What’s the best advice you’ve ever gotten from your [friend] Carol [Kane]?
"I don't remember specific advice from Carol, what I remember is an underlying support in me and encouragement to stick with my choices in the play we were doing together. To get that kind of positive reinforcement and share a mutual feeling of inspiration from such a singular talent like hers is deeply meaningful. Also, she serves as an ongoing reminder that having curly hair can be pretty hip!"
What’s the best advice you’ve ever gotten from your [friend] Carol [Kane]?
"I don't remember specific advice from Carol, what I remember is an underlying support in me and encouragement to stick with my choices in the play we were doing together. To get that kind of positive reinforcement and share a mutual feeling of inspiration from such a singular talent like hers is deeply meaningful. Also, she serves as an ongoing reminder that having curly hair can be pretty hip!"
Choichun Leung & Sahara Lin
Has being a mother influenced your art?
Choichun Leung: "In the first year of being a mom, I observed Sahara go through so many changes. From being unable to move, to roll over, walk, feed herself...it amazed me. I thought if this little thing can achieve so much in one year, then why not me also? In the following years, I made a conscious effort to confront my fears and act on ideas instead of sit on them. Now, she is a teenager. She reminds me of how I imagined my future self at that age. It helps strip away all the unnecessary stuff and that influences my process and my art. "
How has your mother’s art inspired you?
Sahara Lin: "I was always around her and her friends’ music and art growing up and listened in on what they were talking about and stuff. She let me express myself freely, and that made me know that life wasn’t about what you were told to believe, but more what you experience and discover for yourself."
Has being a mother influenced your art?
Choichun Leung: "In the first year of being a mom, I observed Sahara go through so many changes. From being unable to move, to roll over, walk, feed herself...it amazed me. I thought if this little thing can achieve so much in one year, then why not me also? In the following years, I made a conscious effort to confront my fears and act on ideas instead of sit on them. Now, she is a teenager. She reminds me of how I imagined my future self at that age. It helps strip away all the unnecessary stuff and that influences my process and my art. "
How has your mother’s art inspired you?
Sahara Lin: "I was always around her and her friends’ music and art growing up and listened in on what they were talking about and stuff. She let me express myself freely, and that made me know that life wasn’t about what you were told to believe, but more what you experience and discover for yourself."
Rubyrose Hill & Coco Hill
What do you bond over most?
Rubyrose Hill: "My sister and I probably bond over clothes the most. We have really different styles, but we share clothes all the time. But clothes also cause our biggest fights."
What does sisterhood mean to you?
Coco Hill: "Sisterhood, for me, means that I have a constant friendship. My sister is always there to help me in times of need and to raise my spirits when I'm feeling down."
What do you bond over most?
Rubyrose Hill: "My sister and I probably bond over clothes the most. We have really different styles, but we share clothes all the time. But clothes also cause our biggest fights."
What does sisterhood mean to you?
Coco Hill: "Sisterhood, for me, means that I have a constant friendship. My sister is always there to help me in times of need and to raise my spirits when I'm feeling down."
Adele Thibodeaux & Liz Hopkins
What did you think about Liz when you first met?
Adele Thibodeaux: "When I first saw her, I thought she was hot, obviously. I didn't know anything about her, but a girl I was seeing at the time knew her and introduced us. We shook hands, didn't really talk about much. When the girl and I broke up, shortly after, I went to play a pickup game of basketball. Liz was there. We hugged and cracked jokes the whole time. Everyone went out for drinks afterward and while sitting next to each other in a booth, thighs sweating against one another (it was August), she slapped me in the face...hard. Don't remember why, but I liked it. Still owe her that slap."
What is the most valuable lesson you have learned from Adele?
Liz Hopkins: "I've learned so much from Adele, she is full of wisdom — her years don't do her justice. Adele showed me money doesn't mean shit. She didn't convince me of this or teach me. She showed me. Most everyone can make money and there will always be more of it. Adele will never work for an asshole or a place she doesn't take pride in — now, nor will I."
What did you think about Liz when you first met?
Adele Thibodeaux: "When I first saw her, I thought she was hot, obviously. I didn't know anything about her, but a girl I was seeing at the time knew her and introduced us. We shook hands, didn't really talk about much. When the girl and I broke up, shortly after, I went to play a pickup game of basketball. Liz was there. We hugged and cracked jokes the whole time. Everyone went out for drinks afterward and while sitting next to each other in a booth, thighs sweating against one another (it was August), she slapped me in the face...hard. Don't remember why, but I liked it. Still owe her that slap."
What is the most valuable lesson you have learned from Adele?
Liz Hopkins: "I've learned so much from Adele, she is full of wisdom — her years don't do her justice. Adele showed me money doesn't mean shit. She didn't convince me of this or teach me. She showed me. Most everyone can make money and there will always be more of it. Adele will never work for an asshole or a place she doesn't take pride in — now, nor will I."
Advertisement