Adele Thibodeaux & Liz Hopkins



What did you think about Liz when you first met?

Adele Thibodeaux: "When I first saw her, I thought she was hot, obviously. I didn't know anything about her, but a girl I was seeing at the time knew her and introduced us. We shook hands, didn't really talk about much. When the girl and I broke up, shortly after, I went to play a pickup game of basketball. Liz was there. We hugged and cracked jokes the whole time. Everyone went out for drinks afterward and while sitting next to each other in a booth, thighs sweating against one another (it was August), she slapped me in the face...hard. Don't remember why, but I liked it. Still owe her that slap."



What is the most valuable lesson you have learned from Adele?

Liz Hopkins: "I've learned so much from Adele, she is full of wisdom — her years don't do her justice. Adele showed me money doesn't mean shit. She didn't convince me of this or teach me. She showed me. Most everyone can make money and there will always be more of it. Adele will never work for an asshole or a place she doesn't take pride in — now, nor will I."