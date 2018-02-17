These Products Will Save Your Skin After A Night Out — Instantly

Maybe you thought that last night's third cocktail was a great idea... but your skin disagrees. (And now you do, too.) Alcohol is notoriously dehydrating, and often leaves skin sensitive, irritated, and wildly prone to breakouts.
Dermatologist Nicholas Perricone, MD, explains further: "Alcohol alters the blood flow to the skin and produces an unhealthy appearance for days following overindulgence," he says. "This effect can manifest as dullness, enlarged pores, discoloration, a red and blotchy complexion, puffiness around the eyes, loss of contour, sagging, and lack of resilience." So, everything you don't want to happen to your skin.
Stay one step ahead of your hangover with our top picks of the products that will fix the fatigued face you'll wake up to when your alarm goes off. (Sorry about that.)