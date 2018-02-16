You may (regrettably) have thought that last night's cocktails were a good idea but your skin will disagree.
Alcohol is notoriously dehydrating and often leaves you sensitive, irritated and prone to breakouts. Dr. Perricone MD, founder of Perricone MD, explains further: "Alcohol alters the blood flow to the skin and produces an unhealthy appearance for days following overindulgence. This effect can manifest as dullness, enlarged pores, discolouration, and a red and blotchy complexion, puffiness around the eyes, loss of contours, sagging and lack of resilience." Stay one step ahead with our roundup of the best hydrating masks, moisturisers and everything in between.
Read on for our edit of the best products to fix the fatigued complexion you'll be faced with when your alarm goes off.