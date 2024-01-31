1 p.m. — My friend messages me and asks if I want to see a new musical next month. I venmo her for my ticket. $60



2 p.m. — My fiancé makes coffee and lets me know there’s a cup for me. I also grab a snack of some raspberries from yesterday, an Asian pear, and some buffalo jerky.



3 p.m. — Our Imperfect Foods grocery delivery subscription arrives on Tuesdays. While we can sometimes get deals on groceries through this service, we’re mostly paying for the convenience of getting staples like eggs, yogurt, and seltzer delivered to our door every week instead of making time to do big grocery runs on foot (neither of us have a car). This week we also get kefir, milk, ravioli, bell peppers, an eggplant, feta, provolone, chicken breasts, egg bites, herbs, more raspberries and Asian pears, avocados, farro, pita, English muffins, and deli meat. $68



4 p.m. — J. is getting a tattoo of his cat today! One of the first things I loved about J. is how obsessed he is with his cat. I’m excited to go with him.



7 p.m. — The tattoo is done and looks incredible! He pays the artist and we go get lunch at a chicken restaurant. We each get two sliders and fries and split a Diet Coke. I get kale slaw on the side. It’s a counter service restaurant but we tip $5 because the weather is awful. $21



8 p.m. — We get home and feed the cats. I scoop their litter boxes before I hop in the shower. Afterward, I realize the sliding glass shower door isn’t sliding. Luckily, it’s fairly straightforward to lift it back onto the tracks. Our apartment is a steal for the location and square footage, but the tradeoff is that everything is a bit janky.



10 p.m. — When the weather is this cold I find myself very unwilling to go to the gym in the dark, so I sign up for an intro offer ($99 for the first month) at a gym around the corner that offers more one-on-one training. I schedule out two weeks of visits so I get my money’s worth. $99



Daily Total: $305.50