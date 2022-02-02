Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My parents bought savings bonds for me when I was little instead of giving me birthday parties, so those have also matured. I forget how much they were worth exactly, but it was somewhere in the $10,000-$15,000 range. There are still a few left waiting to mature before I cash them out; I'm uncertain of their total value, but it will be another few thousand dollars. My parents also started a money market account for me as a child; it is now worth $25,000. I also received money to support my college experience in the form of an investment account. I believe it was worth around $55,00 when I started college. When I turned 30, it got paid out and I got a lump sum of ~$32,000. One interesting aspect of the money market account is that I was not aware of it until I turned 30 years old, so recently have been able to relax considerably as I realized that I have more security than I thought. The same happened with the money for college — I was not made aware of the money until I had already applied and been accepted to school. Sneaky parents thought that I would make different decisions if I knew that I had more financial resources. Looking back, I respect this call, though it certainly meant that I had moments of financial stress in my 20s.