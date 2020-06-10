These Brands Are Offering Up Pride Fashion With A Capital P

Last year's Pride celebration marked the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, culminating in worldwide marches, parades, demonstrations, and weekend-long celebrations.
This year, however, with protests prompted by the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and more Black people at the hands of the police, and stay-at-home orders still in effect for many due to the pandemic, Pride month is not looking like those in years past.
That said, now it's more important than ever to celebrate love and togetherness, whether or not physical Pride parades are taking place. And one easy way to spread all that love around is to put your money toward a good cause — by donating to organizations that honor, advocate for, and benefit the LGBTQ+ community.
With many fashion brands getting in on the celebration with Pride collections, you can also shop for an outfit to match this month, knowing that proceeds from your purchase are going to organizations that fight for LGBTQ+ rights. Some, like Puma and ASOS, are designing Pride-themed collections in honor of June's arrival, while others, like our faves TomboyX and Otherwild, focus on queer organizations all year round.
Ahead, check out our A to Z guide to shopping this Pride month.
