It goes without saying that we are big fans of Preen and its diffusion counterpart, Preen Line, as well as the designers behind the labels, Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi. In fact, this writer’s very first designer piece was a Preen Victoriana-inspired ruffled top covered in buttons, purchased from the Whistles store on Kings Road, circa 2000. Ahh — sweet, sartorial memories.
So, we caught up with the design duo on a recent sunny Thursday afternoon, while they were shooting the Preen Line SS’14 lookbook (Kurt and Courtney, this one's for you). With Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” serenading in the background, we got to talking about inspirations, future plans, and ageless fashion.