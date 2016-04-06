The 20 Most Popular Places On Earth, According To Instagram

From ancient temples to scenic parks to feats of modern engineering, certain attractions always seem to make travelers' must-see lists. Which sites are the most popular? There's no better barometer than Instagram. That's why we tapped our pals at Insta to provide us with a list of the 20 most-geotagged locations in the world — the places that rack up the most snaps on the planet. Sure, there were some predictable tourist traps. But there were also plenty of surprising locales that we'll be adding to our travel bucket lists, stat. Ahead, we're counting down to the No. 1 most 'grammed spot. Your vacation awaits.
Fandom Fridays
From Game of Thrones to Gossip Girl: Why More F...
Carol Cat first discovered True Blood in 2008, when a friend gave her a VHS tape of HBO's popular Southern-accented vampire series. "I didn't usually