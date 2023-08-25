Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. Both of my parents have college degrees. I remember getting a lot of pamphlets from some costly schools. My dad said not to worry about it, they would make it work. That did not happen. I paid for all my schooling (bachelor's and master's) myself. I did have an advantage with half-price tuition for both undergrad and grad school. For undergrad, I walked out with one loan for a total of $5,000 (this was quickly paid off). I have about $14,000 left in student loans from grad school.