The 12 Best Plus-Size Wedding Dresses For Any & Every Wedding

If you feel like your social calendar is filling up with weddings, it's not just you — 2022 was predicted to be the biggest year for weddings since 1984. And while we love celebrating love finding the dress that's *just* right for the occasion can feel a little overwhelming, especially if you have more than one type of wedding to go to. First things first: Look for the dress code in the invite. Beyond the dress code, you can also consider weather and location: A wrap dress might be perfectly alright for a museum wedding, but not so great for a mountainside outdoor elopement. Secondly, try and purchase your dress with plenty of time for exchanges or tailoring if needed. And thirdly, use this wedding guest dress guide to help you find your ideal dress, no matter the destination or price point.
We have options for beach weddings, semi-formal weddings, on-trend dresses, and budget picks, all ahead.