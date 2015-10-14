Fashion Month is finally over; subway platforms no longer feel like saunas, and pumpkin spice has taken over the world — it must be fall. It's also the time to try some new cooler-weather trends that you've been dreaming about since you saw the February runways. The industry is becoming more inclusive than ever, so those who wear a size 14 and above finally have stylish options that tick off every fall trend.
With everything from flared jeans that will give you a fashionable foray down memory lane to capes that are more cute than crusader, this is shaping up to be one seriously stylish season. Check out our fall lineup for a little retail inspiration and tell us in the comments which look you'll be adding to your cart, stat.
