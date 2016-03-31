10 Stunning Wedding Bouquets Spotted On Pinterest

Choosing your wedding-day bouquet can be a weighty decision. You want something that’s going to complement your dress (without overpowering it) and be a solid reflection of your personal taste. Plus, let’s be real: Who doesn’t love fawning over a pretty arrangement?
If there’s one place that’s basically wedding-bouquet mecca, it’s Pinterest. On the hunt for ideas on how to style your own? Or just want to browse pics to share with your florist? You're in luck. We’ve hand-picked 10 gorgeous arrangements that you’re going to want to hold onto way beyond your walk down the aisle.
This pastel-hued bunch is so classic. We love the dahlia as the bouquet's focal point.
This natural, cascading arrangement manages to be both rustic and glam.
If you're more of a minimalist, this simple approach will do the trick.
Go big!
So wispy and delicate.
The size of this wild arrangement is key.
We love how this bride went with zero florals, opting for foliage instead.
Who doesn't love ranunculus?
A handful of lavender is magic.
Looking for a sleek alternative to the wild bouquet? Try an array of pretty tulips.
